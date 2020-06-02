MIDLAND, Texas — Due to a water main break and a loss of pressure a boil water notice has been issued for the City of Midland International Airport public water system.

The notice was issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality around 4 p.m. on February 6.

All water at the airport used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing faces etc. should be boiled before use.

Anyone with a weakened immune system, children and seniors are susceptible to bacteria that might be in the system and should be extra careful during this time.

If you cannot boil water you are encouraged to purchase bottled water or obtain water from a suitable source.

The public will be notified once the boil water notice is lifted.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact City of Midland Utilities Department at 432-681-7606. The City of Midland is working on the main break to resolve this problem as quickly as possible.