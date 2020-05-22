BIG SPRING, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Big Spring to issue a boil water notice for all customers.

On May 22, crews replaced several water valves near East 24th Street from Scurry Street to Runnels Street. This required water service to be shut down for a large portion of the city.

Customers should boil their water prior to all forms of consumption. This includes brushing teeth, washing your hand and face, drinking, ice-making, and for use in cooking.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil and be allowed to boil for two minutes before allowing it to cool.

Customers may alternatively use bottled water for the time being.

Once the water is deemed to be safe, a rescind notice will be issued by the public water system. No specific timetable has been set for a rescind notice to be issued.

If you have any questions, Public Works Director Shane Bowles may be reached at (432) 264-2501.

