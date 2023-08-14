Body found near Van Horn of missing Midland man

The Culberson County Deputies said a local rancher reached out and said he found a deceased body, which was later identified as Rene Alberto Legarreta Vargas.

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — The body of a missing Midland man was found near Van Horn over the weekend.

The Culberson County Sheriff's Office said the body was located on a ranch about 30 miles east of Van Horn by a local rancher. The deceased body was later identified as 23-year-old Rene Alberto Legarreta Vargas.

Deputies found out earlier in the week that Vargas was reported missing by his family in Midland. The evidence near the body determined the remains were Vargas.