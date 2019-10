MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found near the Midland International Air and Space Port.

The body was found in a field, near the 9900 block of County Road 1270.

According to MCSO, the man has been identified as Kayden Gass, 28.

Deputies say at this time no foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.