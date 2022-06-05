Body camera footage shows MPD officers rescuing pinned motorcyclist

According to a Midland Police representative, the man survived the ordeal.

MIDLAND, Texas — Body camera footage released by the Midland Police Department shows officers helping out someone in need.

On May 1 a motorcyclist was involved in a crash that resulted in him being pinned underneath a truck.

Officers quickly responded and used their manpower to lift the vehicle off of the driver.

The crash took place after 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Wall Street, according to an MPD spokesperson.

While we don't know the condition of the biker, the spokesperson said he survived the ordeal.

The video has gained a lot of traction on social media. You can see the whole video below.