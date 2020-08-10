Bob Fu protests continue

October 7 marked the third day that protesters lined up outside ChinaAid founder Bob Fu's home, claiming that he is a Chinese communist spy.

MIDLAND, Texas — For a third consecutive day, protestors lined up outside Bob Fu's house.

We still don't know exactly who they are or where they came from, but it's possible that they were hired to be here.

Beginning on October 5 up until October 7, protesters have shown up to make the claim that Bob Fu is a communist spy.

Matt Montgomery, who knows Fu, says that Fu is quite the opposite.

"Keep Mr. Fu and his family in your prayers. He’s the most kind-hearted, generous man I’ve ever met. He’s helped numerous people escape the persecution in China, and to be targeted in this fashion by his own community here in the United States is shameful," Montgomery said.

As for Randel Everett, who's worked with Fu, he believes that someone had to have organized this type of protest and that the organizer is believed to be Miles Kwok.

"When I heard that they were showing up in Midland, Texas, and protesting him, that was over the top you know. The fact that there’s no way they can that could happen unless someone was underwriting that and someone was really organizing that," Everett said.

Sources with knowledge of Bob Fu's situation said that these protesters could be here because they are being forced to do so.

In the process, Montgomery said that this protest has become a smear campaign against Fu.

"We live in America. We have the right to peacefully gather and protest and unfortunately, this is a smear campaign spreading disinformation but that can be targeted. The truth will prevail," Montgomery said.

On top of that, Everett isn't sure that these protesters really even know Fu.