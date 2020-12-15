Bob Fu returns home, thanks community for support

Fu expressed gratitude to the community for their help in 2020 despite it being a difficult year.

MIDLAND, Texas — Bob Fu, founder of China Aid, has returned home and resumed work from the ChinaAid office.

The pastor posted a video on his YouTube page on December 14, sharing an update on his situation from the China Aid office.

In his "Victory Report", he explains how much the nonprofit had been able to do despite 2020's obstacles.

Fu and his family had been under protection since early October, when dozens of protestors lined up outside of their house.

The protestors never said if they were sent by anyone and many would not say if they were being paid, but insisted Fu was a communist spy and the true leader of the Chinese Communist Party.

However, Midland leaders including Mayor Patrick Payton believed the protestors themselves were sent by Miles Kwok, also known as Wei-guiguo. Kwok is a Chinese billionaire seeking asylum in America.

The protestors traveled from across Texas and further to protest outside of the pastor's house. At least three were arrested for jaywalking during their time in Midland.

Despite the protestors lining up for days on end outside of the house and challenging the mayor to a debate, neighbors and local politicians stood up for Fu, counter protesting and holding prayer vigils.

Additionally, a team of lawyers filed a federal lawsuit on Fu's behalf.

Now however Fu is back home, and he has thanked the community for their support in his latest video.