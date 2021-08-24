Blue-green algae suspected at Lakeside Park in Andrews

This algae is extremely toxic, especially to pets and children.

ANDREWS, Texas — If you were planning on getting away to Lakeside Park in Andrews later this week, you might want to change your plans.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is saying that blue-green algae is suspected at the park.

This algae is extremely toxic, especially to pets and children.

There are reports from other parts of the state of pets that have died after just swimming in water with the algae present.

TPWD is conducting testing of the water this week.