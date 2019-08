ODESSA, Texas — Connection Christian Church of Odessa will be hosting a blood drive on August 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Since the El Paso shooting, there has been a shortage of blood in West Texas and the church wants to do their part to increase the supply.

The church is located at 4241 Tanglewood Lane.

For more information on the blood drive or to see future church events you can follow their Facebook.

