The drive will occur on Friday from noon-4 p.m. in the Keller Williams Realty parking lot.

ODESSA, Texas — As local blood banks face a severe shortage, Odessans are coming together to help save lives.

A blood drive is being held Friday from noon-4 p.m. in the Keller Williams Realty parking lot located at 4401 N Grandview in Odessa.

A mobile blood unit will be on site to assist people of all blood types in helping supply local hospitals.