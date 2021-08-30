Blood donation continue to decline in the Permian Basin, organizers say need is urgent

MIDLAND, Texas — Blood vials are drawing thin in the Permian Basin.



Our local donor recruitment supervisor for Vitalant says last month we were down 200 units. This month, we're down 400. Typically, hospitals need 800 pints of blood per day.



"People always step up and are so helpful when there's a tragedy, a shooting, a bombing, a disaster of some sort but every day there are cancer patients and surgery patients who need blood to survive," said Carla Alexander, communications manager for Vitalant south division.



So why such a big problem? Cancellations and COVID.



Carla says their regulars are staying home so they don't catch the delta strain.



But these donation centers want you to know they're fully CDC compliant.



If we keep running down this vain, elective surgeries requiring lots of blood could be in jeopardy.



Carla says if we focus more on the hundreds of people whose lives we could be saving, the need to donate will feel more urgent.



"My father was needing a heart transplant and while he was waiting for a transplant there was a machine that pumped his blood from inside of his body, outside of his body and back into his body and it took so many people donating blood," Alexander said. "When it's one of your loved ones that actually needs the blood, trust me when I tell you that needle doesn't look so big and it's not nearly so scary."



This upcoming week is national blood donation week starting Wednesday. It runs from September 1-7, 2021.



According to the Red Cross, in most states, including Texas, you're eligible to give blood immediately after getting a tattoo as long as it was applied by a state-regulated entity.



If you're looking to help you, you can visit Vitalant's website here to find a location to donate near you. All you need to do is type in your zip code.



There's also a blood drive happening tomorrow at Odessa College from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.