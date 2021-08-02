Negro Business and Professional Women's Club of Midland holding virtual painting event

This event will serve as a part of celebrating Black History Month and will also help the club fundraise for their scholarships for graduating seniors in Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Air-Hoc and N. A. Negro Business and Professional Women's Club of Midland Inc. will be holding a virtual painting event.

The event will take place on February 27 at 3 p.m.

For a donation of $35, you will receive access to the virtual class as well as all the supplies you will need.

This event will serve as a part of celebrating Black History Month and will also help the club fundraise for their scholarships for graduating seniors in Midland.

For more information on this event, you can email mhbowers@yahoo.com.