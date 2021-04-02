Midland College celebrates Black History Month

The college will be hosting a series of videos, films and virtual discussions on Black and African American history throughout February.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College will be hosting a series of virtual events in celebration of Black History Month.

Throughout February, the college will host videos or films and provide a place for viewers to discuss the material.

Each week has a theme, starting with the Trans-Atlantic slave trade and the road to emancipation and ending with protests and social justice matters, and how things sit in the present day.

The weeks also include recommendations for other films participants can seek out and learn from beyond MC's offerings.