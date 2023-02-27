Local church holds black history art exhibit

St. James Missionary Baptist Church held a black history art exhibit in observance of Black History Month.

ODESSA, Texas — It may be almost over, but Black History Month celebrations are still going strong in the Permian Basin.

After today’s Sunday service, the St. James Missionary Baptist Church held a black history art exhibit for the congregation and local community.

“The collection is from different sources. Some were purchased, some were original African pieces, and the others were donated through the church.” said Beula Dangerfield, Mission President at the church.

The exhibit comprised of things like paintings, pictures and artifacts all having to do with black history.

All the pieces hold a special place in the hearts of the church and those who contributed to the exhibit.

But this event wasn’t meant for just the congregation.

“A lot of people don’t know these are crown jewels within our community. And those jewels are not just in this church, but we want everybody in the West Texas area to know about what’s going on here.” said Dr. James J. Bolton, pastor of the church.

Allen Morrill, a local artist whose artwork was part of the exhibit, feels events like this one can do more than just give people something pretty to look at.

“I would like for people to get educated from this event and that way people know how it was back then and how things are now. How things have changed.” said Allen Morill, a local artist in Odessa.