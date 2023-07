The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — The Black Chamber of Commerce of the Permian Basin will be teaming up with Vitalant for a Blood Drive event on July 8.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the St. James Baptist Church on 2212 E. 11 St Odessa, Texas.