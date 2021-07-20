Black bear spotted in Alpine

Alpine PD and Texas Parks and Wildlife say the bear does not pose an immediate threat but are working to relocate it.

ALPINE, Texas — A black bear has been spotted in Alpine Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by Alpine Police, the bear was seen initially near residences in the area of East Marfa and 3rd Street, but as of 4:30 p.m. is in a tree near E. Fort Davis and 4th Street.

Alpine Police and Texas Parks and Wildlife have the bear under constant view and are monitoring its movement.

While authorities say the animal is not an immediate threat, they are working on relocating the bear and ask people avoid the area while they work.