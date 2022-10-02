Bingo and Bubbly fundraiser for Harmony Home returns in 2022

Funds raised will go to help Harmony Home's mission of caring for abused children throughout West Texas.

ODESSA, Texas — Harmony Home Children's Advocacy Center is gearing up to hold its fourth annual Bingo and Bubbly event.

The Bingo and Bubbly Ladies Luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 4.

This year's event will be held at the Odessa Marriott.

Tickets start at $150 per person and include seating, lunch and a scarf for the ticket holder. There are also table and specialty sponsorships that include lots of goodies and logo opportunities for businesses.

The event will also feature a silent auction.

Funds raised will go to help Harmony Home's mission of caring for abused children throughout West Texas.

For more information on Harmony Home or to purchase tickets to Bingo and Bubbly 2022, you can click or tap here.