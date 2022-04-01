Here are the biggest stories from the Permian Basin in 2022

Over the last year there have been a range of hardships the community has faced and overcome, as well as stories of love and kindness.

TEXAS, USA — 2022 has been a year filled with tragedy and triumph across the world, and that includes right here in the Permian Basin.

Over the last 12 months there have been a range of hardships the community has faced and overcome, and while the consequences of some of these events are still being felt, we have come out stronger than ever.

NewsWest 9 has had the privilege of telling the stories of the people of the area, and here are the 10 biggest stories of the year, from ones that had the most impact on the community to ones that got the biggest clicks.

1. Nine killed, two injured in USW van crash

On the evening of March 15, a van carrying the coach and members of the University of the Southwest's golf team was traveling on FM 1788 in Andrews County when a pickup truck drove into the van head-on.

Six students and the coach were killed, while two other students were severely injured. A man and a teen in the truck were killed as well.

Tributes to those that were killed began pouring in from across the world.

Meanwhile the National Transportation Safety Board began investigating. Authorities initially believed the 13-year-old was behind the wheel of the truck when a tire blew out.

Later investigation led the NTSB to believe it was actually the father behind the wheel and no evidence of any catastrophic failure found. There was also a presence of methamphetamine in the man's blood.

While authorities are still investigating, it could still be a while before the NTSB releases its final report.

2. Odessa water main break

On the evening of June 13, the City of Odessa experienced a water main break near 42nd Street, San Jacinto and Tom Green.

What started as a basic break quickly turned into a 24" broken transmission line that left most of the city without water for nearly a week.

Once the line was repaired, people were still left having to boil water as the city waited for samples to come back clear for any dangerous bacteria.

The city helped distribute bottled water to citizens while others ran to the stores in Odessa and surrounding areas to buy up the available supply.

Schools were closed and hospitals in the area limited procedures for the week.

Water was finally restored and cleared on June 18.

3. 5.4 earthquakes hit West Texas

One of the biggest earthquakes to ever strike Texas happened on Nov. 11.

The quake, initially reported as a 5.3 magnitude, hit 35 miles northwest of Pecos but was felt as far away as San Antonio.

At least ten aftershocks followed, with the strongest one reaching a magnitude of 4.1.

Later the primary quake was upgraded to a 5.4.

The Railroad Commission sent investigators to the scene, and updated its regulations to help cut down on seismic activity.

Exactly one month after that earthquake, another quake of the same magnitude hit-this time much closer to Midland.

4. Hobbs mother throws baby in dumpster

On Jan. 7, Hobbs police responded to reports of an abandoned infant. The baby had been tossed into a dumpster.

The mother, 18-year-old Alexis Avila, was identified thanks to security footage. She confessed to giving birth and throwing the baby away.

Avila has been charged with attempted first degree murder or abuse of a child. Her jury trial is set to begin on April 11, 2023.

Following this incident, the City of Hobbs voted to install a baby box at the local fire station so parents can drop their babies off safely.

5. Midland Christian and Trinity school employees get arrested

Two coaches and three administrators from Midland Christian School were arrested on Feb. 16 after allegations that they had failed to report the potential sexual assault of a student under their care.

Just over a week later, four administrators at Trinity School were arrested on the same charges.

Three of the five were re-arrested on similar charges in November and this time they were indicted by a grand jury.

At this time there is no word on when those three will go to trial.

The four Trinity employees were also indicted by a grand jury in November. There is also no word on when that group will go to trial.

6. Michael "Spider" Gonzales receives a stay of execution

Michael Dean Gonzales, also known as "Spider", was convicted of stabbing and killing his neighbors in Odessa back in 1994. He was set to be executed in March 2022.

Gonzales asked a judge to withdraw the execution order, pointing to two new pieces of evidence and claiming he has an intellectual disability.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted Gonzales a stay of execution for the second time in March. At this time there is no word on where his case sits, but he is not currently scheduled for execution at this time.

7. New Mexico marijuana legalization goes into effect

In 2021, New Mexico legalized recreational marijuana. That measure went into effect on April 1, 2022.

Dispensaries across the state saw lines out the door, though Texas law enforcement officers have been keeping an eye on what could pass across the border.

8. Loving County judge arrested for cattle theft

Jones could be facing up to 30 years in prison, with more charges expected to be filed.

9. Student assaults teacher

In September, a video of a Bowie Middle School student assaulting a teacher went viral.

The student was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a public servant.

ECISD said it would stand by the teacher and the student could face the maximum punishment which would be expulsion.

10. Jaguar's Gold Club employees get arrested

18 people, including employees and managers, were arrested at Jaguars Night Club in July.

The arrest stemmed from letting its Sexually Oriented Business license expire in April. Since then the club had been operating as a "Bikini Bar".

However, inspectors found the employees were engaging in activities that would have gone beyond a Bikini Bar and require an SOB license.