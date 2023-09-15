Big Texas Rally for Recovery Motorcycle Rodeo to take place on Sept. 16

The entire event will be running from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the Motorcycle Rodeo beginning at 1:00 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Big Texas Rally for Recovery Midland event will be taking place on Sept. 16 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.

The event will be taking place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the Permian Basin's first Motorcycle Rodeo starting at 1:00 p.m. This will give motorcycle riders the opportunity to test their safety and skills in a fun competition. Kids will also have a chance to challenge themselves on different obstacle courses. The kid's bike rodeo will begin at 10:30 a.m.

There will be food, music, speakers and a kid's fun zone at the event as well. People can sign up to participate in the Motorcycle Rodeo by going to motorcyclerodeo.com.