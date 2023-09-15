Big Texas Rally for Recovery Motorcycle Rodeo to take place on Sept. 16

MIDLAND, Texas — The Big Texas Rally for Recovery Midland event will be taking place on Sept. 16 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.
The event will be taking place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the Permian Basin's first Motorcycle Rodeo starting at 1:00 p.m. This will give motorcycle riders the opportunity to test their safety and skills in a fun competition. Kids will also have a chance to challenge themselves on different obstacle courses. The kid's bike rodeo will begin at 10:30 a.m.
There will be food, music, speakers and a kid's fun zone at the event as well. People can sign up to participate in the Motorcycle Rodeo by going to motorcyclerodeo.com.
NewsWest 9's own Jenna Elique will also be hosting the Motorcycle Rodeo event.