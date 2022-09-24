Big Texas Rally for Recovery event happens at Yucca Theater

Thriving United hosts Big Texas Rally for Recovery at the Yucca Theater.

MIDLAND, Texas — Thriving United hosted its Big Texas rally for recovery at the Yucca Theater in Midland on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is meant to bring awareness to those recovering from things like alcohol and drug abuse, mental health issues, and other issues.

Thriving United is very passionate about their mission to help those in recovery.

“Oh it's a great pleasure, you know we love what we're doing," Pat Brown, President of Thriving United said." We love recovery, we love helping people. That's our whole purpose: to help people rebuild and heal their lives and make people aware that recovery is for everyone, you know. It's every person, every family, every community."

However, Thriving United’s plans include more than just hosting events for the community.

“We just help people connect to recovery," Brown continued. "Meet them where they are, and we stay with them through the long haul. What we do at Thriving United, again we meet people where they are and connect them to resources, they may need, whether it’s treatment, whether it’s getting to a recovery group, whether it’s counseling, whether it’s getting an ID, whether its help finding a job, help finding a safe affordable place to live. We help people connect to resources,"

The group also revealed plans for a recovery village and a recovery community center. They have the land but there's no concrete time frame yet on when the construction will start.