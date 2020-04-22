Changes are coming to Big Spring's annual Pops in the Park July 4 celebration, as summer event organizers across West Texas are forced to contend with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pops in the Park committee announced Tuesday that the event will not be taking place at the Comanche Trail Park Amphitheater as it traditionally has.

The changes announced also mean that there will be vendors in attendance and the Big Spring Symphony and Orchestra will not be playing.

The fireworks show however will currently continue as planned on July 3.

Pops in the Park Pops in the Park. 1,546 likes · 5 talking about this. Annual celebration of Independence Day held on July 3rd in Big Spring, TX at the historic Comanche Trail Park Amphitheater.

More information can be found by contacting Pops in the Park event chair Emily McCann at (432) 816-5450.