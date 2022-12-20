Big Spring/Howard County Crime Stoppers ask for help locating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon suspects

Two victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to SMMC in critical condition.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring/Howard County Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating suspects in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon incident.

The incident occurred on December 10 at around 9:10 p.m. in the 2600 block of Chanute. Officers were dispatched to the area and upon arrival, they found an adult male and an adult female lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

They were both immediately transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center in critical condition. The victims were treated at the hospital, and both said the unknown subjects shot into their home before departing the area in an unknown direction.