BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring YMCA is bringing a lot of wet fun to help to the community beat the dog days of summer.

Today, was the ribbon cutting for their new water slides opening at the Big Spring YMCA.

After a maintenance routine had gone wrong during previous construction and sent a crane into the Russ McEwen family aquatic center, the YMCA got together and tried to figure out a way to create a replacement and they came up with a swift and certain slip-sliding solution with 3 huge inflatable water slides.

The new YMCA water slides operating hours are from 10 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon and then again from 3 to 8 at night, Monday through Thursday. Friday, it will close at 7.



They will leave the slides open until the end of summer, all the way up until school is back in session. They'll be open on the weekends after that.

