Feral hogs spotted in residential areas, City of Big Spring says

The city says these hogs have been spotted in residential areas on the east side of town.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring is warning citizens that feral hogs have been spotted in residential areas.

Big Spring leaders and the Game Warden are working to trap the animals.

Citizens are asked to not throw any type of food in the alley because that could attract wild animals, including hogs.

Anyone who spots a feral hog on their property is advised to stay inside their home and avoid contact with the animal.