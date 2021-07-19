Big Spring streets undergoing seal coating

The city is asking residents to move their vehicles off the street during this project.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring will be performing a seal coating project on July 19.

The impacted streets are on Pickens Avenue and Baylor Boulevard.

Vehicles will need to be removed from the roadway while crews are working. Crews may be knocking on doors of vehicle owners when they are in the area.

If vehicles are not moved, they will be towed.

During the seal coating, the city is allowing residents to park vehicles on the sidewalk or on yards during the project, but asks they be removed as soon as the roadwork is done.