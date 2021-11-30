Big Spring to stock Comanche Trail Lake with rainbow trout

Between the two stocking dates, there will be around 4,000 sizeable catching trout released.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring announced it will be partnering with Texas Parks and Wildlife to stock Comanche Trail Lake with rainbow trout.

The first stocking will happen on December 1, with a second on January 10.

“The goal of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s rainbow trout stocking program is to release catchable size rainbow trout in select waters in Texas to provide a unique winter fishing opportunity, to provide additional fishing opportunities in urban areas and to provide support to educational fishing programs," Carl Kittel, Program Director for the trout for TPW, said in a press release.

Texas Parks and Wildlife have stocked over eight million trout across the state since 1966.