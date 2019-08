BIG SPRING, Texas — According to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, a patient escaped from the Big Spring State Hospital on August 27.

The patient, whose identity is not being released for confidentiality reason, reportedly escaped at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The THHSC reviewed surveillance video and believe an employee by the name of Kimberly Lane assisted the patient in leaving the campus.

Lane has been placed on leave pending an investigation into the escape.