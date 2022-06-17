Big Spring to spray for mosquitos

The aerial spray will be done on June 22-23 if weather permits.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring is warning residents it will be conducting an aerial spray to help get rid of the high number of mosquitoes.

At this time the spraying is set to begin in the late evening on June 22-23.

The spraying will depend on if weather permits.

Vector Disease Control will be conducting the spray and will be using Perm-X UL 31-66. For more information on this product you can click or tap here.

The city says aerial spraying is especially effective for reaching hillside and rural areas of Big Spring.

For more information on this you can reach out to the city manager at 432-264-2401.