BIG SPRING, Texas — One man is dead following an accident involving multiple cars in the 1800 block S. Gregg St. Thursday night.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, Gary Miers Jr., 42, was leaving the DK Convenience store in the 1800 block of S. Gregg when he was struck by two other vehicles.

The other drivers were identified as Dakota Backes, 19, who was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Camero with three other passengers, and Mackenzie Powell, 22, driving a 2013, Chevrolet 1500 pickup with one other passenger.

Miers Jr. was declared dead on scene.

No other injuries were reported, but the accident is still under investigation.