Residents on the north side of Big Spring might see little to no water pressure Tuesday.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring is warning citizens that it will be repairing a water leak on Nov. 29.

According to the city, the leak is in the area of the Pilot Travel Center at 706 I-20 Frontage Road.

Residents in the area will likely experience low to no water pressure while these repairs are being completed.

Crews will work as quickly as possible to restore water service to the area.