Howard County reaches 20 active COVID-19 cases, face masks now required in public

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring announced on Monday that they have now reached 20 active COVID-19 cases in Howard County.

As a result, in compliance with Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order, face masks or face coverings are now required while in public.

This includes retail establishments as well as outdoor areas where it is not possible to remain six feet of distance from others.

"We understand some members of the community feel face coverings are an inconvenience or unnecessary, but by using them in public, we are saving lives and we are saving our economy by doing our part to help our local businesses, big and small, to remain open," the City said in a statement.

The Executive Order does make certain exceptions to wearing a face mask. While the county and the city encourage everyone to wear a face covering, those not wearing one will be assumed to be exercising one or more of the exceptions.

City officials also say that extraordinary times call for extraordinary efforts, and hope residents take the threat of COVID-19 by doing their part to help their community.





