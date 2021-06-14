Big Spring Police looking for suspect in Midland robbery, car theft

Scenic Mountain Medical Center went on temporary lockdown as a precaution after a rumor emerged that the suspect was in the area.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center went on a temporary lockdown after a scare with a robbery suspect Monday.

According to Big Spring Police, officers were called to the hospital around 10:30 a.m. by staff due to a rumor that a subject who had recently been involved in a robbery/stolen vehicle incident in Midland County was on the property.

The hospital had initiated lockdown procedures as a precaution while police conducted a walk-through of the facility.

Police determined the subject was not on the premises and the lockdown was lifted. Officers did not find any evidence that an armed person ever entered the hospital.

BSPD says it was informed of a robbery/stolen vehicle incident that happened in Midland County recently.

The stolen vehicle is a 2004 Dodge pickup, gold in color and with four doors. The Texas license plate number is KJM8464.

Police also say the vehicle's GPS coordinates may have been in the area of SMMC, but the vehicle has not been located.