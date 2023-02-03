Big Spring Police Department investigates shooting at YMCA

A 19-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen, and transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center and later flown to UMC Lubbock for treatment.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the YMCA located on 800 S. Owens on February 2.

When the police arrived to the scene, a 19-year-old male victim was wounded with a shot to the abdomen. He was being treated by YMCA staff and the Big Spring EMS were dispatched to the scene. The victim was later transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center before being flown out to UMC Lubbock for further treatment.

The initial investigation revealed that the 19-year-old victim and another juvenile were standing outside the YMCA when a Silver Chevrolet Impala 4 door drove by. This triggered the juvenile with the 19-year-old victim to start shooting at the car. The front passenger of the Impala, who is believed to be a juvenile as well, began shooting back at them, which lead to the 19-year-old victim being shot in the abdomen.

The mother of the juvenile driver returned to the scene later on to hand the car over for evidence purposes. This appears to be an ongoing feud with the individuals involved according to the Big Spring Police.