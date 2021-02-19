Big Spring organizations giving away bottled water

Anyone in need of water can go to the Salvation Army starting at 3 p.m.

BIG SPRING, Texas — As Big Spring citizens struggle with water issues amid the severe weather, some organizations are stepping up to help out.

The Salvation Army of Big Spring and Delek Fund for Hope is holding a water giveaway on Feb. 19.

Families can go to the parking lot of the Salvation Army at 811 W. 5th Street starting at 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, you are asked to park in the parking lot and open your trunk. You can then call 432-264-7344 to let them know you are there and someone will bring a case of water to your car.

Everyone in the vehicle must stay inside and wear a mask as well.