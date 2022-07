Katherine Sue Hauman, 64, is a person of interest in an active investigation.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Katherine Sue Hauman, 64, has not been seen since early May.

According to the Big Spring Howard County Crimestoppers Facebook page, Hauman is a person of interest in an active Big Spring Police Department Investigation.

If you know where she is, you can submit a tip to Crimestoppers at 432-263-8477 or on the website by clicking or tapping here .