Big Spring mayor Shannon Thomason looks to hold off Robert Moore in mayoral race

After serving a first term as mayor of Big Spring, Shannon Thomason still has things he wants to accomplish with a second term.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Another election is set for May 7. Two state propositions are on the ballot, as well as a big bond that will have major impacts on Ector County ISD.

Out in Big Spring, there could also be a new mayor. Current mayor Shannon Thomason is seeking a second term to continue the work that he's started.

"Well, we’ve got a lot done in the last three years," Thomason said. "We got a lot more to get done, and quite frankly, I think I’ve been doing a pretty good job at it, and I’d like to continue and try to get some of that finished up."

Since taking office, Thomason said that he's helped get the tax rate to drop by about 7.7%, with a goal to drop it even further. However, with a second term, he's also looking to improve critical infrastructure needs.

"Moving forward, obviously we want to work more on infrastructure and do a lot more on our water quality," Thomason said. "We live in the desert. We live in West Texas, so water quality is always an issue out here. So I want to try to get that where most folks find the water drinkable."

Running against Thomason is Robert Moore, a former district judge. Moore points to his experience as a district judge as one reason why he'd be a good fit as mayor of Big Spring.

"I have a lot of experience in listening to both sides of controversies, trying to get to the truth of various controversies, and arriving at solutions that are acceptable to as many people as possible," Moore said. "I think I bring a great depth of knowledge and experience in that regard."

One of the issues he'd like to address first is working to improve the city's overall appearance.