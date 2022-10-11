Big Spring man pleads guilty to Felony Murder

58-year-old Timothy Geng's sentencing trial begins today in the 118th District Court of Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — 58-year-old Timonthy Geng of Big Spring has pled guilty to Felony Murder.

Back in April of 2022, Geng was taken into custody after trying to attempt to drive after from a Texas DPS trooper in Zavala County and crashing his vehicle. Geng was soon after arrested and charged for the Murder of 68-year-old Guadalupe Miranda.

The sentencing trial for Geng will begin Today, October 11, in the 118th District Court of Howard County. Jury selection will take place in the morning and testimony will start in the afternoon.

According to the Howard County District Attorney's Office, Geng is facing a sentencing ranging from five years to 99 years in prison as well as a fine of up to $10,000.