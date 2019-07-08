HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — A Big Spring man is dead following a two-vehicle crash six miles east of Stanton.

Joshua B. Jones, 29, was traveling east on Interstate Highway 20 in a 2014 Kenworth truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer.

Jones was traveling behind a 2013 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.

According to DPS, Jones failed to control his vehicle's speed near mile marker 163 and struck the rear of the second truck tractor.

Jones was taken to Martin County Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The second driver was not injured in the accident.