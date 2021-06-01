Big Spring ISD summer meal program set to begin June 1

Big Spring ISD's summer meal program is starting soon and parents are encouraged to stop by schools to grab summer meals for their children.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring ISD is bringing back their summer meal program starting on June 1st.

Food Liaison, Judi Rodriguez, says parents and students can come and grab breakfast, lunch and meals for the weekend.

"We have a convenient curbside pickup for parents at Goliad and they can pick up meals from 7:30 to 8:30 in the morning and they can also pick up meals for the weekend during that time," says Rodriguez.

Feeding will start in June and run until July.

Serving Schedule:

Breakfast 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. / Lunch 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

High School: June 1st - 24th, 2021

Junior High: June 7th - 24th, 2021

Goliad Elementary: June 7th - July 1st, 2021

The Texas Department of Agriculture administers the summer food service program to district's like Big Spring ISD because of the high number of food insecure children living in the state of Texas and because more than 50% of Big Spring's students receive free/reduced lunch.

"We have a severe need area so we want to make sure our children are still fed during the summer aside from being in school as long as their getting meals at home," says Rodriguez.

Any child is able to come and receive a meal, regardless of whether they live in the district or not.