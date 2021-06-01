Big Spring ISD summer meal program set to begin June 1

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring ISD is bringing back their summer meal program starting on June 1st.
Food Liaison, Judi Rodriguez, says parents and students can come and grab breakfast, lunch and meals for the weekend.
"We have a convenient curbside pickup for parents at Goliad and they can pick up meals from 7:30 to 8:30 in the morning and they can also pick up meals for the weekend during that time," says Rodriguez.
Feeding will start in June and run until July.
Serving Schedule:
Breakfast 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. / Lunch 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
High School: June 1st - 24th, 2021
Junior High: June 7th - 24th, 2021
Goliad Elementary: June 7th - July 1st, 2021
The Texas Department of Agriculture administers the summer food service program to district's like Big Spring ISD because of the high number of food insecure children living in the state of Texas and because more than 50% of Big Spring's students receive free/reduced lunch.
"We have a severe need area so we want to make sure our children are still fed during the summer aside from being in school as long as their getting meals at home," says Rodriguez.
Any child is able to come and receive a meal, regardless of whether they live in the district or not.
"We do feed a lot of the kids that are going to summer school, but we do have community kids to and I think the parents really appreciate being able to get food for the kids," says Rodriguez, "you don't have to come into the school you can just drive up and we'll come out and bring a meal out to you we're really want to encourage parents to take advantage of that while they can during the month of June."