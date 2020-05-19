HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — Big Spring ISD has announced plans for their Summer Food Service Program, which will serve free meals to children 18 and younger at locations across Howard County.

The Summer Food Service Program, or SFSP, is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture in counties around the state.

Many children rely on school lunch programs to provide them with food during the school year, this program ensures that many of these food insecure students are provided with meals throughout the summer as well.

To find the nearest of the 26 locations serving meals in Howard County, residents can text FOODTX to 877-877 or go to www.summerfood.org to find locations serving meals near them.

