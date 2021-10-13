Big Spring/ Howard County Crimestoppers ask for help identifying suspects involved in an Aggravated Assault case

The suspects shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring/ Howard County Crimestoppers have asked for help locating and identifying potential suspects involved in an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon case.

The incident occurred on September 6 when deputies responded to a call in the 4500 block of Wasson Road.

Once they arrived to the location, deputies learned that a male subject was shot by suspects driving a silver Ford F-150.

The victim said he was stopped by the vehicle and shot multiple times by the suspects before they fled the scene.

Crimestoppers are offering up to $1,000 for information that will lead to an arrest being made.