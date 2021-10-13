Big Spring/ Howard County Crimestoppers ask for help identifying suspects involved in an Aggravated Assault case

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring/ Howard County Crimestoppers have asked for help locating and identifying potential suspects involved in an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon case.
The incident occurred on September 6 when deputies responded to a call in the 4500 block of Wasson Road.
Once they arrived to the location, deputies learned that a male subject was shot by suspects driving a silver Ford F-150.
The victim said he was stopped by the vehicle and shot multiple times by the suspects before they fled the scene.
Crimestoppers are offering up to $1,000 for information that will lead to an arrest being made.
Please contact the TIPS line at 432-263-8477 or use the P3tips.com.