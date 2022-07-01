Big Spring Housing Authority Board of Commissioners accused of neglect of duty

Mayor Shannon Thomason has called for a hearing on the matter.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Members of the Big Spring Housing Authority Board of Commissioners are under fire accused of neglect of duty.

Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason has called a hearing that will take place on Monday at 10 a.m.

This is where those concerns can be raised, and the board can make their case.

NewsWest 9 spoke to the mayor who explained he has the power to call on these hearings since they are mayoral appointees.

"The whole purpose of the hearing is to allow me to raise my concerns and it gives them a formal opportunity to answer to those concerns too," said Thomason. "It lets me make an informed decision to whether or not they should continue on the board."

According to the hearing notice, the charges include two counts of neglect of duty.

The notice states the following:

Specific charge: Neglect of Duty. The Big Spring Housing Authority Board of Commissioners has failed to exercise adequate oversight of Director Sharon Fritz in accordance with Texas Local Government Code Sec. 392.038.

Specific charge: Neglect of Duty. The Big Spring Housing Authority Board of Commissioners has failed to comply with Texas Local Government Code Sec. 392.062(b).

Thomason said the charges deal with functions of the job they were appointed to do.

"One is dealing the hiring of personnel, said Thomason. "The first one is with hiring of personnel and the second is about submitting required financial reports."

NewsWest 9 reached out to all the members listed on the hearing notice for comment. None of them have reached back.