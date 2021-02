The distribution will take place at the Big Spring Fire Department Station 1 from 2 to 5 p.m.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring and Howard County Emergency Management will be distributing bottled water on February 23.

The distribution will take place at the Big Spring Fire Department Station 1 from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Fire Department is located at 1401 Apron Drive.