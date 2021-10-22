Big Spring High School students take part in healthy eating challenge

Big Spring High School students are being given fresh healthy food samples during lunch as a part of the Texas Department of Agriculture's Farm Fresh Challenge.

BIG SPRING, Texas — For the month of October, Big Spring High School has taken on a challenge for the first time ever. They are taking part in the Farm Fresh Challenge from the Texas Department of Agriculture to promote healthy eating.

Director of Food Services Kimberly Young says they're wanting to expose students to some tasty yet healthy foods.

"It’s just introducing them to different fruits and vegetables, putting it in entrees, having it as side dishes. Just to make them more aware of what’s available to them," said Young.

For this week, they've been given food samples during their lunches.

"I do an array throughout the week, we did a cucumber and tomato salad. We did cantaloupe and honeydew today. We also did peaches, plums and pears and then we’re going to do some pepper strips tomorrow," she said.

The sample that the teens have a choice to taste is packed with a pretty good amount vegetables, from peppers to snow peas to cabbage and even carrots for a nice spoonful of some tasty food.

The school has brought in a chef for the day, and Young says by having the food cooking right in front of them, it's drawn them in faster.

"I think two, with the kids, when you have this display cooking it just draws them in because they want to know what’s going on over there," she said.

If the students end up liking it, well there's more food where that came from