BIG SPRING, Texas — One Big Spring girl is making a big difference for her community.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started forcing people indoors and causing significant job losses, Katie Cox wanted to do something to help those in need.

Now that restrictions are starting to ease, the 5th grade Coahoma student decided it was time to act, so she opened a lemonade stand.

Cox has been selling both regular and pink lemonade as well as sweet tea, each for a dollar a cup.

The proceeds are all going to support the Isaiah 58 Food Pantry in Big Spring.

Cox's first day at the stand was Wednesday, and in just one day she raised over $170 for the organization.

She said many customers would order a cup or two and hand her $5, $10 or even $20 and tell her to keep the change.

Cox and her family plan to be back at it again on Friday to help raise more funds.

If you would like to help out a good cause and enjoy a nice beverage during this heat, you can find the stand at the corner of 15th and Mt. Vernon streets.

The family tentatively plans to be there from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Isaiah 58 is a non-profit food pantry that provides food to those in need. If you would like to donate or get more information on the organization you can visit the group's Facebook page.

Isaiah 58 This isn't a bad issue.... We will be opening Isaiah 58 for food dis... tribution on Sunday from 12pm-2pm. I know it's Easter Sunday but what a wonderful way as well as day to give everyone supplies that are needed! It will be like a drive through thing.

