BIG SPRING, Texas — Are you looking for a job? Do you want to help fight fires and save lives?

If so, you can now apply to be a certified firefighter/EMT and dedicate your life to protecting the life and property of fellow citizens.

Entry-level testing for becoming a certified firefighter/EMT will be held on Dec. 4 at 8 a.m.