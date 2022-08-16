Don't be alarmed! Big Spring Emergency Management will conduct siren maintenance

BIG SPRING, Texas — With weather starting to change as fall comes near, the city of Big Spring Emergency Management and officials will be administering emergency warning siren maintenance on Aug. 18.

Testing will have short interval tests at the rodeo grounds throughout the day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last tests will finish around 5 p.m. If you hear a siren after 5 p.m., that's not a test.

To learn more information about keeping your family safe during bad weather, visit www.KnoWhat2Do.com. They provide several information such as how to prepare for flash flooding, how many tornadoes occur on average in your area and other facts that will help you. They even have a guide on how to build a kit if bad weather hits.