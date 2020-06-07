Big Spring Crime Stoppers asking for help; public welfare concern

The Big Spring Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help locating a 24-year-old female.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in the help of locating 24-year-old, Sydney Candeo.

The Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating Candeo, out of welfare, and safety concerns.

Alert was first given on Jul. 5 about the well-being of Candeo, who is 5'2 and 125 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is now asking that if anyone can help locate her, there will be a reward offered of up to $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS line at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) or to use the new P3tips.com software and reference case # 2-20-02191 in the tip.