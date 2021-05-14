Big Spring crews working to repair water main break

Customers from Martin Luther King Boulevard to the north side of town will likely experience low to no water pressure as repairs are being made.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring is warning citizens about a large water main break at 9th and Douglas.

According to city officials, crews are working to restore water service as quickly as possible but there is currently no estimated time for the repairs to be complete.

Customers from Martin Luther King Boulevard to the north side of town will likely experience low to no water pressure as repairs are being made.