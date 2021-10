Residents from Andree Street to the I-20 Service Road could experience low to no water pressure until the line is repaired.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Some Big Spring citizens may be experiencing water issues Thursday.

According to the city, there has been a large water main leak on the west side of Big Spring.

Community members are asked to be patient while crews work to restore service to the area.